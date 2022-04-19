New Jersey woman shot dead in car wash parking lot
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities say a New Jersey woman was found shot dead in the parking lot of a Burlington County car was Monday night.
According to police, 28-year-old Alice Stilley was shot in the parking lot of Hot Wet & Wax on Filmore Street in Palmyra at 10:45 p.m.
She was found unconscious and bleeding near her vehicle, police said.
No arrests have been made, but the shooting remains under investigation.
