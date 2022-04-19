New Jersey woman shot dead in car wash parking lot

Authorities say a New Jersey woman was found shot dead in the parking lot of a Burlington County car was Monday night.

According to police, 28-year-old Alice Stilley was shot in the parking lot of Hot Wet & Wax on Filmore Street in Palmyra at 10:45 p.m.

She was found unconscious and bleeding near her vehicle, police said.

No arrests have been made, but the shooting remains under investigation.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter