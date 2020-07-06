New Jersey's coronavirus transmission rate ticks up as outbreaks reported

article

Gov. Phil Murphy says the rate of transmission of COVID-19 in New Jersey has exceeded 1.0 for the first time in a month and a half. That’s the average number of people infected by each infectious person.

The Democratic governor said Monday in his daily press conference that there were several outbreaks across the state that officials found to be directly tied to travel to other hotspots.

In an interview over the weekend, Murphy said the state is starting to see “small spikes” in COVID-19 infection from people returning from trips to places like South Carolina and Florida.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday on “Meet the Press” that the “most recent and most prevalent” example was a wedding in Myrtle Beach from which New Jersey residents returned with the virus, but “we’ve got other cases that we’re running down.”

The governor said he believes a national strategy is needed, and wearing a mask should be “a national requirement.”

New Jersey Transit on Monday resumed full rail and light rail service after a break because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Also back Monday were youth day camps, in-person summer school and school graduation ceremonies, capped at 500 people and required to be outside.

New Jersey is also one of three northeastern states restricting access to travelers from 16 states including Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

The states under the travel advisory have seen a significant spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The restriction requires travelers and those residents who are returning from impacted states to self-quarantine at their home, or a hotel or other temporary lodging.

Individuals should leave the place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care/treatment or to obtain food and other essential items.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.