New Pennsylvania license plate design revealed for 2025: 'Let Freedom Ring'
PENNSYLVANIA - After nearly a decade, Pennsylvania drivers will get a new license plate design to help "ring" in the nation's 250th birthday.
"Pennsylvania is the birthplace of American democracy and American freedom, and we want the world to know it," Gov. Shapiro said.
Starting in 2025, Pennsylvania will transition to new license plates and welcome signs featuring the Liberty Bell and quote, "Let Freedom Ring."
The state's current "In God We Trust" design was debuted in 2014 with a bald eagle image and a blue, white and yellow color scheme.
PennDOT says to sign up to be notified when the new license plate is ready next year.