New rules aimed to crack down on rowdy teens at a Jersey Shore town this summer

City leaders in a Jersey Shore town are cracking down on summertime rowdiness with a new curfew for teens and a late-night ban on backpacks for everyone.

Residents in Sea Isle say they are fed up with the issues caused by rowdy teenagers along the Promenade, so starting Monday night, new regulations are in place to hopefully curb some of the beach-town chaos.

"Unfortunately, kids are getting out of hand," said one resident.

The noise, underage drinking, and the unruly packs of teenagers that flock the shore town are some of the issues that residents say are disrupting people's summer vacations.

A citywide curfew prohibits kids under the age of 17 from walking the streets between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. through the summer, with some exceptions. For JoAnne Fratanoro, she says the curfew was a long time coming.

"Down where we are at, we had these pop-up parties and kids just all of a sudden, 150 of them, are there doing God knows what," said Fratanoro.

A nightly backpack ban is also in place on the beaches and the promenade throughout the summer. The ban goes from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. for adults and kids. City officials say it is an effort to crack down on hiding weapons, alcohol, and other contraband.

Police say they will give warnings at first, but after that, fines can range from $25-$100 for anyone who carries a backpack after hours.

"That doesn't make ant sense at all," said Fratanoro, talking about the backpack ban. "I don't understand that. It's a little crazy."

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell spoke with many residents who say the problems are with large groups of teens, so they're hoping the rules will come with quieter nights at the shore.

"Have the freedom with responsibility. If you want more freedom show responsibility," one resident said.

Sea Isle Police say they will give two verbal warnings to teens breaking curfew, but after that, they will be taken to the police station to have their parents pick them up.