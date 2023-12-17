Controversial new Sixers arena plan stirs up more debates in community meeting

The controversial plan to build a new Sixers arena in Philadelphia's Center City is stirring up more debates in the community.

POWER Interfaith hosted hundreds for a community meeting on the proposed new 76ers arena with Councilmember Mark Squilla, Sunday afternoon.

FOX 29's Ali Reid attended the meeting and heard the pleas from residents.

Many members in the first district are unhappy about the development proposal for the arena.

They believe while the Sixers can move, the congregants, the people who live there cannot.

The big question residents want to ask councilman Squilla is: Does the city of Philadelphia belong to the people or does it belong to the 76ers' developers?

The plan proposes the arena be built on 10th and Market Streets in the Market East neighborhood on the border with Chinatown.

"I think the next step is to wait for these studies," said Squilla. "Wait for the legislation to be drafted."

Studies are currently underway to address the needs of local residents and weigh the concerns of those in the community.

The results of the study will be made available early next year.

Until then, the councilman said he's taking in all sides.

"The people and the businesses who are most impacted will have the highest weight in this decision-making process," he said.

However, many people feel that's not the case.

"It seems like the developers are making all of these decisions," said Rev. Michael W. Caine, Senior Pastor.

The overarching message left from the meeting was, if the arena is built, existing problems such as congestion would be made worse and the development would impact small businesses.

While most supported the idea of growth, some worry, there's too big of a risk to push the Chinese community out.

"We are absolutely interested in job creation for the African American community…one of the things the 76ers said would make possible, but we don’t believe that that has to be done at the expense of another community," said Rev. Mark Kelly Tyler.

Officials say a decision will be made in the new year with the new administration whether the arena will be built.