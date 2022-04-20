New video released in Hyrim Hill case; Kenyatta Johnson trial ends in mistrial; Save lives with Be The Match

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Hyram Hill murder: New video released in murder of Philadelphia officer's son

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have released new video in connection with the murder of a Philadelphia police officer’s son earlier this year.

During a Tuesday press conference, authorities shared a new video compilation that showed the moments leading up the shooting that killed Hyram Hill Jr.

The new video also contained images of two suspects. Police say those suspects, who they believe sell narcotics near Broad Street and Erie Avenue, were also on the scene of a domestic incident about 10-15 minutes before Hill was shot.

One of the suspects was interviewed by police on the scene of the domestic incident and was recorded on police body camera video. The initial call, which came in around 4:15 a.m. on Jan. 24, was for a report of a person breaking into a residence.

2. Philadelphia mask mandate: Where you need to wear a mask

PHILADELPHIA - Masks are back in Philadelphia, but when and where you are required to wear them can be confusing.

As of this week, Philadelphia is under an indoor mask mandate that was announced after the health department noted an uptick in new COVID-19 infections. The all encompassing mandate was thrown for a loop, however, when a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate for public transportation that was recently extended by the Centers for Disease Control.

The Justice Department said Tuesday it will not appeal the federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary.

3. Weather Authority: Temperatures return to the 60s Wednesday, warm weekend ahead

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Wednesday will be a "glorious" day according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

Today's conditions will be sunny with hardly any clouds in the sky after a spring nor'easter pounded the Delaware Valley with rain Monday night into Tuesday.

The sun will be deceiving as temperatures will remain below average with highs hitting the upper 50s.

No precipitation is in the forecast for today.

By 9 a.m., temperatures will be in the 40s and after lunch, they will rise to the 50s.

Thursday will still feel chilly and a frost advisory is in effect tonight into tomorrow for several counties in Pennsylvania.

Looking ahead, temperatures will fluctuate between the high 60s and 70s this weekend and into next week.

4. Kenyatta Johnson trial: Judge declares mistrial in case against councilman, wife

PHILADELPHIA - The trial for Philadelphia councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife has ended in a mistrial after days of jury deliberations.

In January, Johnson, 46, and his wife Dawn Chavous, 40, were indicted on fraud charges in what officials called a "widespread corruption conspiracy."

Federal authorities accused Johnson, who has been a councilman since 2012, of engaging in official actions in exchange for payments. Chavous is accused of entering into a "sham" consulting agreement with a nonprofit that was used to funnel payments to her husband, authorities say.

"We are gratified that some of the jurors appear to recognize the government did not introduce a single piece of hard evidence that either the Councilmember or Ms. Chavous did something wrong," a joint statement from Johnson's attorney's Patrick Egan and Barry Gross read.

They claimed that the 6-year investigation that included over 150 interviews and two million documents turned up no evidence of wrongdoings.

5. 'It's just saving lives': How you can join the Be The Match registry & help save the lives of cancer patients

FOX 29's Breland Moore shares her personal experience donating plasma and stem cells to a cancer patient through Be The Match. (Breland Moore)

PHILADELPHIA - As journalists, we tell stories every day, but some stories change a reporter's life.

I didn't know it at the time, but this was mine.

About five years ago, I was working in Rochester, New York, and was assigned a story on a local high school bowler named Cameron Hurwitz.

His life was saved because of a bone marrow donation he received and that was the first time I had ever heard of Be The Match.

Cameron's story made an impact, so I took two minutes and signed up doubting I would ever get a call.

Fast-forward to October 2021 and everything changed when I received a text telling me that I was a match to a complete stranger that needed my help to save his life.

Naturally, my friends and family were curious and their number question was wondering what Be The Match even was.

___

MORE FROM FOX 29

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter