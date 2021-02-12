NJ allows parents and guardians to attend high school, youth sporting events

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Friday signed an executive order that immediately allows a limited number of parents and guardians to attend high school and youth sporting events.

Murphy, who has been in isolation since Wednesday after possible exposure to COVID-19, said schools and leagues can choose when to welcome limited spectators. The edict applies to both indoor and outdoor sports competitions.

Athletes 21-years-old and younger can have up to two parents or guardians in attendance, provided it doesn't exceed the 35% indoor capacity limit. All spectators must follow the state's rules on mask-wearing and social distancing. If a COVID-19 infection arises from an event, all spectators must cooperate with New Jersey's contact tracers.

"I know many parents, especially those of our senior athletes, have been anxious to get back into the stands to cheer on their student athletes in what may, for many, be their final season of competition," Murphy said.

The governor said New Jersey's data has shown signs of improvement over the recent weeks, particularly in hospitalizations. Murphy urged future spectators to take the proper precautions to avoid having to re-tighten the restrictions.

Advertisement

On Friday, New Jersey reported over 3,200 new COVID-19 infections and more than 60 virus-related deaths. The state's rate of transmission remained steady at 0.81.

RELATED COVERAGE

New Jersey expanding capacities for indoor dining, gatherings, and some businesses on Friday

Gov. Murphy to quarantine after family member tests positive

COVID-19 vaccinations in New Jersey: What you need to know

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter