NJ caregiver arrested for sexually assaulting severely impaired 16-year-old girl, officials say
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A New Jersey caregiver has been arrested for sexually assaulting a severely developmentally impaired girl under his care, officials announced Wednesday.
Edmond DiPaolo, 33, of Pemberton Township, faces numerous charges involving the sexual assault of the 16-year-old girl. He was taken into custody on March 21.
The victim has a degenerative brain disorder and uses a wheelchair. She is unable to move or speak, and is fed and medicated through tubes. DiPaolo had been caring for her two days a week for the last seven months.
Authorities say the investigation began after the victim’s family members discovered an injury to her leg. The victim suffered a broken femur while DiPaolo was adjusting her position prior to sexually assaulting her.
DiPaolo was employed as a private duty nurse by Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services, Inc.
He remains in custody at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.
Anyone who suspects DiPaolo may have mistreated another patient is urged to call NJSP Detective P. Ryba at the Red Lion Barracks at 609-859-2282.
