NJ license plate frames reason for tickets; lawmakers seek an end to the possibility

Sometimes, people want to accessorize their license plates. Or, maybe a car will have a frame around the license plate from the dealer. But, has anyone ever been pulled over for it?

New Jersey lawmakers want to put an end to the possibility.

"I had no idea! I guess I have to change my doggone plate!" a N.J. driver commented.

New Maserati and what could be illegal? The snazzy license plate frame, probably from the dealer. And, forget the numbers – if the frame covers Garden State or New Jersey in any real way, police are taking notice.

Chris didn’t know his plate was a problem-obscured plate and he found out when police were standing at his car window.

"Is that is probable cause to be pulled over?" FOX 29’s Hank Flynn asked.

"It seems like another seditious way to pull people over, based on profiling and bias and, you know, something that people should definitely be speaking out about," Chris replied.

They are, on both sides of the State House hallways. Assemblyman Ron Dancer, of Cream Ridge, in Monmouth County, heard from a neighbor who was pulled over leaving the dealership in a new car.

"The dealer put the dealer frame on and he had not even gotten home and was pulled over," Dancer explained. "You know, I was contacted. He didn’t feel it was right. He wasn’t aware of any violations."

Dancer is putting forward a bill preventing traffic stops for such frivolities. "It’s a supreme court case. It’s going to become law. And, we’re going to make sure it also covers…you know when you purchase a new car? You get a temporary tag? We want to make sure it covers that, as well."

The bill is being pushed on the Senate side by Democrat Patrick Deignan, of Monmouth County. So, in the meantime, take the license plate frame off, or, at least, inspect it.

"According to state statutes? It’s not covered. It’s not completely covered. Long as they can read it? It’s legible? It should be okay," William Murphy III said.