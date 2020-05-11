NJ repeat offender sentenced in $200K medical billing scheme

A New Jersey man who sent thousands of fraudulent billing invoices to hospitals, clinics and doctor’s offices throughout the country has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors say 49-year-old Robert Armstrong, of Turnersville, defrauded his victims out of more than $200,000.

In June 2019, Armstrong was arrested and subsequently charged after it was discovered that he had allegedly mailed more than 10,000 fraudulent invoices for non-existent medical supplies to hospitals, clinics and doctor’s offices throughout the United States

In response to the phony invoices, at least 169 medical providers sent monies to Pinnacle Medical Supply -- the company he operated. Armstrong deposited those checks – totaling $43,248 – from the victim medical providers into a bank account he opened in the name of Pinnacle Medical Supply.

He had pleaded guilty in January to mail fraud. Armstrong received a 41-month sentence on Friday for the scheme.

And since he was convicted in 2015 of running a similar scheme that targeted schools, he got an additional two-year prison term for violating his probation on those charges.

He also must pay full restitution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.