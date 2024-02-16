No cause of death for 3 family members found dead in Holmesburg; focus turns to carbon monoxide

The cause of the deaths of three residents of the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia remains a mystery but investigators seem to be focusing on carbon monoxide poisoning as they issue a warning Friday.

A small bouquet of flowers is wedged in the gate of the home on the 4,000 block of Ashburner Street, the scene of the tragedy discovered Thursday.

The home is quiet and a far cry from the day before, when investigators were inside and surrounding the property after the bodies of two adults and a child were found inside.

A neighbor said he offered a wave when seeing them. Orest Borodevyc said, "I saw them may times. I used to wave to them. I didn’t know them personally, but they were neighbors. She was a very nice lady."

The deceased have been identified by the family as 56-year-old Jorge Cardona, 47-year-old Maricel Martinez and their 12-year-old daughter, Angelina Cardona. The city’s medical examiner has not released a cause of death, and the investigation continues, but the focus has turned to carbon monoxide found at high levels in the home. The Acting Fire Commissioner said on the scene Thursday carbon monoxide alarms were set off as his investigators entered the home.

Carbon Monoxide is a silent killer said the city’s First Deputy Fire Commissioner urged residents, Friday, to install C.O. alarms on every level of their homes, with special focus on sleeping areas. Jeffrey Thompson, the Philadelphia Fire Department’s First Deputy, said, "Because C.O. is colorless, odorless, and tasteless you may not know you are suffering from the effects of C.O."

Thompson said having stoves, water heaters and furnaces serviced and properly vented will protect against C.O. poisoning as investigators try to pinpoint what went so terribly wrong Thursday.