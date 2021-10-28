No weapons found after parents report armed students at Upper Darby High School, officials say

article

Upper Darby High School was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday morning when two parents warned about students who went to school armed with weapons.

School officials issued a ‘lock-in’ for students and staff after a parent reported that a student would be arriving to school with a gun, according to administrators.

Police responded to the school and located the student who was not found to be in possession of a weapon.

Authorities also acted on another tip from a parent who reported that a student brought a knife to school. Police said the student did not have a weapon, but did have a fidget spinner that resembled a butterfly knife.

During the lock-in, students and staff remained inside their classrooms until the all-clear was given by police. The order was lifted before noon and the normal school day resumed.

