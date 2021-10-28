No weapons found after parents report armed students at Upper Darby High School, officials say
UPPER DARBY TWP - Upper Darby High School was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday morning when two parents warned about students who went to school armed with weapons.
School officials issued a ‘lock-in’ for students and staff after a parent reported that a student would be arriving to school with a gun, according to administrators.
Police responded to the school and located the student who was not found to be in possession of a weapon.
Authorities also acted on another tip from a parent who reported that a student brought a knife to school. Police said the student did not have a weapon, but did have a fidget spinner that resembled a butterfly knife.
During the lock-in, students and staff remained inside their classrooms until the all-clear was given by police. The order was lifted before noon and the normal school day resumed.
