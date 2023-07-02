'None of the harm': Philly's first horseless electric carriage to debut in Fourth of July parade

article

Among the lavish floats and dazzling performances of Philadelphia's Fourth of July celebration, spectators will get a front-row seat to a very special carriage's inaugural ride.

An electric horseless carriage will make its debut during the Salute to America Independence Day Parade on July 4 with City Councilmember Mark Squilla as its first passenger.

It's the first of its kind in Philadelphia, and the only one in any other major city in the United States.

Despite resembling a traditional horse-drawn carriage, the battery-powered vehicle doesn't require any animal labor.

Carriage Horse Freedom says the horseless carriage aims to address concerns of animal welfare and public safety that horse-drawn carriages often bring to cities across the nation.

"This carriage is the first step in transitioning away from horse-drawn carriages. It provides all the charm, with none of the harm," said Founder and Director Janet White.

The carriage was named Caroline in honor of Women’s Animal Center’s founder Caroline Earle White, who was an advocate for the city's stray and abandoned animals.

And the parade certainly won't be its last ride!

Tourists and residents can take their turn on the electric horseless carriage on tours with the American Vegan Center in Old City.