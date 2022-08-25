Norristown dance instructor arrested after woman finds hidden camera in studio bathroom, police say

article

A Norristown dance instructor has been arrested after a woman discovered a hidden camera in the studio bathroom.

Authorities say the Norristown Police Department took a report from a woman who attended a private dance lesson at Frankie G Dance Academy, located at 1705 Kendrick Lane.

According to police, the woman said the instructor gave her clothes from the dance studio and asked her to try them on.

The woman went into the studio's bathroom and noticed a cell phone charging block in the wall while changing, officials say.

Police say the woman recalled seeing a video on TikTok warning about charging blocks that can be disguised as hidden cameras and she inspected it, learning it was a pinhole camera.

According to authorities, the woman removed the data card from the camera, which contained video of her changing and she turned it over to Norristown police.

After interviewing several people, a search warrant was obtained for the location along with an arrest warrant for the owner, 37-year-old Francis Gerarn Laurenzi, who is also known as "Frankie G," authorities say.

During a search of the property, police confirmed that the studio was unlicensed and operating in the basement of the property on Kendrick Lane, according to officials.

Police say Laurenzi was taken into custody and multiple electronic devices, including media storage items, were taken from the property.

Authorities are working to process the files to identify victims.

In a Thursday afternoon press conference, police said Laurenzi was charged with invasion of privacy and related offenses.

Police are asking anyone who has taken dance lessons at the FG Dance Academy on Kendrick Lane to contact Norristown Police at 610-270-0491.