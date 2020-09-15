Norristown man arrested in connection with Upper Merion shooting, officials say

article

A 35-year-old Norristown man has been charged in connection with a weekend shooting in Upper Merion, officials announced.

Upper Merion Township Police were called to the 700 block of Hidden Valley Road Sunday night, about 11:45, on the report of a shooting.

When the officers arrived on scene, they discovered a 27-year-old man had been shot once in the abdomen, inside of the building.

The man was rushed to Paoli Hospital where he was treated and placed in stable condition.

Authorities say two hours before the shooting, officers responded to the same address, on a call someone had thrown a brick through a front window of the building and damaged a vehicle in the driveway.

Upper Merion Township Police conducted an investigation and, as a result, they arrested 35-year-old Julius Mayo, of Norristown.

Mayo was charged with attempted homicide and other related offenses in connection to the incidents Sunday night. Officials say Mayo is known to the people in the residence.

Mayo was arraigned and is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $500,000 bail.

