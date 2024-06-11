Delaware County drug deal gone wrong leaves 1 teen dead, another in custody: police
CHESTER, Pa. - A teenager is facing first-degree murder charges for the death of a 17-year-old in what police are calling a drug deal gone wrong.
The victim, identified as Sabrie Pierce, was shot and killed outside the Wallingford Estates Apartments in Chester on Sunday night.
The teen shooter was seen on surveillance footage holding what is believed to be a gun, according to an affidavit.
Another gun is also seen on the ground where Pierce collapsed.
Police say the shooter showed up to the hospital and admitted to being at the scene, but gave detectives a false story.
The teen suspect has yet to be identified.