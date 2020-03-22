Northeast Philadelphia ShopRite employee tests positive for coronavirus

article

A ShopRite employee in the Northeast tested positive for coronavirus, the company confirms.

In a statement Sunday night, ShopRite stated an employee at the Morrell Plaza location tested positive for COVID-19.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

The employee is no longer at the store, according to officials. Fellow employees who were in close contact with the employee are in a 14-day self-quarantine.

The company went on to say, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the store on Frankford Avenue underwent a deep cleaning, including sanitizing all the workspaces the employee had contact with.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Philadelphia orders all residents to stay home starting Monday

Advertisement

Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases rise to 479; Philly reports 96 cases

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

The store remains open and continues to follow all guidelines set forth by the CDC.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP