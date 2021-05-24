Norwegian Cruise Line announces plan for U.S. return to cruising

article

Norwegian Cruise Line announced on Monday its expected return to cruising in the United States.

They said that they expect its U.S. voyages will return this summer with Alaska cruises on Norwegian Bliss from Seattle. The sailings will officially begin on August 7, 2021.

The cruise line also stated that the restart of cruising in the U.S. is dependent on receiving a ‘Conditional Sailing Certificate’ from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They said that they expect to be granted this in the coming days.

In addition, they said that all guests and crew will be required to be fully vaccinated. SailSAFE health and safety standards will also be in place.

"We are thrilled to reach the next milestone in our Great Cruise Comeback with the expected resumption of cruising in the U.S. starting in Alaska, one of our guests’ most popular destinations," said Frank Del Rio, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "This is a moment we have all been waiting for and it would not have been possible without the strong support of the Alaska congressional delegation who worked tirelessly to pass legislation that temporarily waives certain requirements of the Passenger Vessel Services Act."

Norwegian Cruise Line said that they will use a phased-in approach to reintroducing other vessels.

