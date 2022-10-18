Ocean County woman charged after 2-year-old son killed by fentanyl overdose, officials say

article

A 34-year-old mother has been arrested and charged in connection to the fentanyl death of her 2-year-old son last month, according to the Ocean County's Prosecutor's Office.

Officers attempted save the 2-year-old's life when he was found unresponsive inside a Lacey Township home on September 7. However, they were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead as short time later.

An investigation revealed the toddler had access to illegal narcotics. Two other children were also home at the time of his death.

The child's cause of death was determined to be "acute fentanyl intoxication" after a toxicology report showed a "significant amount of fentanyl in the child’s system."

Natalie Sabie, the child's mother, was taken in custody last week and charged with aggravated manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.