Officer among two hurt after crash in North Philaldelphia

A Philadelphia police officer was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash early Friday morning in North Philadelphia.

The crash occurred around 5:45 a.m. at Front Street and Alleghany Avenue.

Police say the officer was in his patrol car when there was a collision involving a second vehicle.

The officer was treated for minor injuries at Temple Hospital. The other driver was also hospitalized.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

