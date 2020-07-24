Officer among two hurt after crash in North Philaldelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police officer was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash early Friday morning in North Philadelphia.
The crash occurred around 5:45 a.m. at Front Street and Alleghany Avenue.
Police say the officer was in his patrol car when there was a collision involving a second vehicle.
The officer was treated for minor injuries at Temple Hospital. The other driver was also hospitalized.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
