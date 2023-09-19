Expand / Collapse search

Officer hit from behind while helping disabled vehicle on Bucks County highway

By FOX 29 Staff
Police say an officer was hit while helping a disabled vehicle on Route 1 in Bucks County.

MORRISVILLE, Pa. - An officer was on the job, lending a helping hand when he was suddenly rear-ended by a vehicle Monday night.

Police say he was attending to a disabled vehicle on Route 1 near Route 13 in Morrisville when the crash happened just before 9 p.m.

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries to his head and neck. He is said to be in stable condition.

No word on if the striking vehicles remained on scene, or if any other injuries were reported.