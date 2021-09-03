Police officer injured in stabbing in Coatesville, officials say

A police officer has been injured in a stabbing in Coatesville, according to officials.

It happened on the 100 block of West Kings Highway at a Turkey Hill convenience store

The officer was taken to the Brandywine Hospital. No word on their condition at this time. A suspect has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter