Police officer injured in stabbing in Coatesville, officials say
COASTESVILLE, Pa. - A police officer has been injured in a stabbing in Coatesville, according to officials.
It happened on the 100 block of West Kings Highway at a Turkey Hill convenience store
The officer was taken to the Brandywine Hospital. No word on their condition at this time. A suspect has been taken into custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement