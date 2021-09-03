Expand / Collapse search

Police officer injured in stabbing in Coatesville, officials say

By FOX 29 staff
Chester County
A police officer was injured in a stabbing at a Turkey Hill convenience store in Coatesville.

COASTESVILLE, Pa. - A police officer has been injured in a stabbing in Coatesville, according to officials. 

It happened on the 100 block of West Kings Highway at a Turkey Hill convenience store

The officer was taken to the Brandywine Hospital. No word on their condition at this time. A suspect has been taken into custody. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

