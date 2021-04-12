Officers identified in deadly police-involved shooting following traffic stop in Logan

article

Philadelphia police have released the officers’ names following a police-involved shooting that left a man they say was armed dead and one officer wounded in the city’s Logan neighborhood last week.

Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, police say Officer Christopher Burton and Officer Charles McCairns, both uniformed, were patrolling the area near Broad Street and Somerville Avenue when they witnessed a blue Kia Optima fail to stop at a stop sign.

The officers conducted a traffic stop and signaled for the driver of the Kia to pull over, and the driver pulled over on Somerville Avenue at 15th Street.

Four occupants, three males and one female, were inside the vehicle and police gathered information on all four to 'conduct inquiries on the occupants,' police say. After running their information, the officers found that the driver had an outstanding warrant for parole/probation violations out of Philadelphia.

The officer initially thought that 24-year-old James Alexander, who was sitting in the passenger side of the backseat, also had an outstanding warrant for "bail jumping" out of Wisconsin. Police later learned that the "bail jumping" warrant for Alexander returned on a different individual, similarly named, with a similar date of birth, but differing FBI number.

Due to the wanted status of the two individuals, Officers Burton and McCairns requested additional back-up officers via Police Radio. Shortly thereafter, Officer Michael Braun and his partner, Officer David Tamamoto, along with and Officer Matthew Ponente and his partner, all in full uniform and operating marked patrol vehicles arrived on location.

Advertisement

All six officers then approached the vehicle to remove the driver and Alexander. The driver complied with commands to step out of the vehicle.

According to police, Officers McCairns and Tamamoto approached Alexander on the passenger side. Officer McCairns opened the rear passenger door and requested Alexander to exit the vehicle. Officer McCairns instructed Alexander to leave his cell phone in the vehicle and asked Alexander if he had a gun on him. At that point, Alexander removed a firearm from the front of his waistline. In response, Officer McCairns yelled, "He’s got a gun" and tactically retreated, along with Officers Tamamoto and Ponente.

Police say Alexander, still positioned in the vehicle, discharged his weapon in the direction of police, who had positioned themselves on the passenger side of the Kia. Alexander exited the Kia and discharged at least two additional rounds in the direction of police. In response, Officers Burton and Braun (positioned on the driver’s side), Officers McCairns, Tamamoto and Ponente, positioned on the passenger’s side initially, then while creating distance from Alexander, discharged their weapons, striking Alexander.

Alexander was transported to Einstein Medical Center where he later died. Police transported Officer Ponente to the hospital due to sustaining a perforating gunshot wound to his left foot. He was treated and released.

Investigators say they conducted interviews with the other three passengers inside the Kia. According to police, one of the passengers claimed Alexander had alerted them that he had a gun on his person and "state that he could not go back to jail."

Another witness who was not in the vehicle told police he saw Alexander facing away from the officers on the sidewalk while extending his arm in the opposite direction, firing at police.

After reviewing body camera footage of the incident, police claim Alexander can be seen pointing the gun at police, and a cloud of smoke can be seen coming from the gun as he was still seated in the Kia. A second cloud of smoke was then seen while he was on the sidewalk, facing away from officers and 'extending his arm to the side and slightly backwards.'

Police say a Ruger .40 caliber handgun was found at the scene along with three spent shell casings. They say none of the officers involved in the incident had a .40 caliber handgun.

"Utilizing deadly force is one of the most difficult decisions that an officer will ever face," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. "These actions have long-lasting effects on everyone, not just those directly involved in these incidents. I want to assure the public that a thorough and complete investigation will be conducted into this police-involved shooting."

RELATED:

Officer wounded, suspect dead after traffic stop leads to police-involved shooting in Logan

Family IDs suspect killed in police-involved shooting, disputes Philadelphia police accounts

Deadly police shootout followed stop for traffic violation, Philadelphia police say

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter