Officer wounded, suspect killed after traffic stop leads to police-involved shooting in Logan

A Philadelphia police officer was wounded and a suspect was killed after a traffic stop led to a police-involved shooting in the city's Logan section.

It happened on the 1500 block of West Somerville Avenue Wednesday around 6:45 p.m. Video from SKYFOX showed investigators gathered around the a car.

According to police, a passenger inside a Kia started firing shots at officers. The man then exited the vehicle and fired another round at police, investigators said.

Police discharged their weapons and struck the man multiple times.

Police say the 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at Einstein Medical Center. An officer was shot in the foot. He was also taken to Einstein where he is listed in stable condition.

Four people were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident. It’s unclear why the vehicle was pulled over. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

