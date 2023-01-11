Officials: 14 dogs rescued from dog fighting home in Delaware; 5 suspects arrested

A horrifying discovery led to over a dozen dogs being taken to safety, but has ended with one dying and another five seriously injured.

Police responded to a report of suspicious activity at a home on the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Sussex County this weekend.

Dog fights were taking place with multiple people present at the time, according to officials.

A search of the property revealed 14 dogs, which were taken then rescued by police. One of the dogs died from its injuries, while another five are said to be in serious condition.

The remaining eight dogs are being cared for by the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Five people were taken into custody and charged with animal cruelty and animal fighting offenses:

Samuel Foreman, 44, of Whaleyville, Maryland Timothy Whaley, 44, of Salisbury, Maryland Bryon Briddell, 35, of Berlin, Maryland Kevin Land, 47, of Salisbury, Maryland, or Seaford, Delaware Glenn White, 36, of Salisbury, Maryland, or Wilmington, Delaware

All five defendants posted bail on $18,000 secured bond from Sussex Correctional Institution. Bail conditions stipulate no contact, possession, or ownership of any animals.