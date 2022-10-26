Suspect sought in deadly shooting of former NFL player outside of Pennsylvania bar

article

A Pennsylvania man is being sought in connection to the deadly shooting of a former NFL player outside a Berks County bar last week.

Investigators named Jose Daniel Pizarro, 24, as a suspect in the Oct. 16 shooting death of 32-year-old Antonio Dennard that occurred in the parking lot of Legends Bar and Restaurant.

Officers from the Muhlenberg Township Police Department were called to the restaurant after Dennard showed up at Reading Hospital's emergency room suffering from gunshot wounds.

Dennard, a Berks County resident, later died at the hospital from his injuries, according to police.

Dennard played as a cornerback for the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars during his time in the NFL.

Through investigative efforts, authorities say Pizarro was announced as a suspect over a week after the shooting. He is wanted on homicide and related charges, according to officials.

Anyone with information on Pizarro's whereabouts is asked to contact the Muhlenberg Township Police Department or the Berks County District Attorney's Office.