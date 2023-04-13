Officials: 2 N.J. troopers, 1 civilian driver injured in crash on Black Horse Pike in Atlantic County

article

Two New Jersey State troopers and a civilian driver were hospitalized after an accident on the Black Horse Pike in Hamilton Township Thursday.

According to officials, the accident happened about 11 a.m. Thursday morning, at milepost 40.3 on the Black Horse Pike in the Atlantic County community.

Authorities said the troopers’ vehicle was hit by an SUV headed east.

The two troopers were taken to an area hospital by an ambulance. Their conditions were not released.

The driver of the SUV was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital. No further details were provided about the driver, including condition, age or whether they were male or female.

The crash remains under investigation.