Officials: 2 teens killed, 1 injured in 'targeted' shooting on South Jersey porch

Three teenagers were on the front porch of a Cumberland County home when police say a suspect fatally opened fire, then fled the scene.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Oxford Street, in Bridgeton, late Saturday night to find the three shooting victims.

Two of the victims, a 16-year-old female and 17-year-old male, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old male was also shot, and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say the deadly shooting was a "targeted assault" by an unknown suspect, who is still on the run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeton Police at 856-451-0033. Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted here.