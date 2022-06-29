Police searching for missing 1-year-old girl, man last spotted in Philadelphia

article

Authorities in Philadelphia issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for an infant girl and a man who were last spotted in the city on Wednesday night

According to police, 1-year-old Amira Jarmon and 32-year-old Hakeem Jarmon were last seen around 6 p.m. on East Sharpnack Street in Mount Airy.

Police believe Amira and Hakeem may be at "special risk of harm or injury." They did not share a possible relationship between the pair or any circumstances surrounding their disappearance.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.