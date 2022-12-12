Officials: Atlantic County man sexually assaulted 3 kids he babysat, gets 10 years in prison

article

A 30-year-old man has been convicted and sentenced for the sexual assault of three children as young as 8 years old in Atlantic County.

George Getty pled guilty to three counts of sexual assault involving a minor on August 1. He was sentenced to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison last week.

Officials say all three victims, ages 8, 10 and 13, were babysat by Getty at some point. However, further details of his relationship to the victims was not released.

Getty must register as a sex offender, and receive sex offender treatment due to his "compulsive and repetitive sexual behavior," according to a report.

He must also have no contact with the victims, or their families, who were present at the sentencing.