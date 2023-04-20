Officials: Deadly house fire in Montgomery County under investigation

A fire that erupted in a home in Montgomery County is under investigation after one person was killed and another was injured, officials say.

According to authorities, the fire broke out in a home on the 300 block of Hampden Avenue in Narberth on Thursday morning.

Fire officials say the call for the fire came in around 3:30 a.m.

It took firefighters roughly an hour to extinguish the flames, according to fire crews.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Authorities say one person died and another was injured, but the extent of the person's injuries remains unknown.

FOX 29's cameras were on scene outside the home after the flames were put out. Damage could be seen on the house's roof and top floor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.