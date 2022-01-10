Officials ID woman found stabbed to death in Neshaminy State Park

article

A Pennsylvania coroner's office has identified a woman who was found stabbed to death in Neshaminy State Park over the weekend.

Officials say Lisa Jennings, a 50-year-old from Philadelphia, died from "multiple stab and slash wounds to her neck."

She was found Saturday at the park on the State Road in Bensalem, according to investigators.

The Bucks County Coroners Office ruled the cause of death a homicide. They said Jennings' family was "instrumental" in identifying her.

No arrests have been made in connection to the deadly stabbing.

The Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation.

