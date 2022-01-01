Expand / Collapse search

Officials investigate after man dies in shooting in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. - Officials in Trenton are investigating a shooting homicide Friday. 

The incident happened at approximately 7 p.m. on the first block of Beakes Street. 

When police arrived, they found an adult male victim who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital while unresponsive and was pronounced dead a short time later. 

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

 Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.  

