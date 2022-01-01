Officials investigate after man dies in shooting in Trenton

article

Officials in Trenton are investigating a shooting homicide Friday.

The incident happened at approximately 7 p.m. on the first block of Beakes Street.

When police arrived, they found an adult male victim who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital while unresponsive and was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

