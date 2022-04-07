Officials investigating threatening photo that may have been taken in Drexel Hill Middle School bathroom

Officials in the Upper Darby School District are investigating a photo with a threatening message that they believe may have been taken in Drexel Hill Middle School bathroom.

Officials said the photo shows a bathroom with purple and gold tile with the following message overlaid on the picture.

"If h wanna live dint come frm (sic) bro (picture of a green cartoon gun)

#DHMS 4/8/22DHMS (picture of a green cartoon gun)

don’t come to school tomorrow on friday!! (pictures of three green cartoon guns)"

Superintendent Daniel P. McGary wrote in a letter to families that the district is not closing schools on Friday, but there will be patrols from Upper Darby Police Department at Drexel Hill Middle School.

"We are taking this threat seriously and have contacted the police to report the social media posting," McGary wrote. "We understand the anxiety this information causes for families, students, and staff."

