Officials: Man, 26, shot multiple times and killed in South Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in South Philadelphia.

According to authorities, police were called to the 2400 block of Morris Street Wednesday night, just after 9 p.m., on the report of a shooting.

Responding officers found the 26-year-old victim with multiple gunshots across his body.

Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

Police say an active investigation into possible motives for the shooting is underway, though no one is in custody and no weapons have been found.

This shooting follows a fatal shooting in North Philadelphia around 7:15 Wednesday night, as well as a double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia and a man critically injured in a North Philadelphia.

