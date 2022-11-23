Man, 53, shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia, police say
article
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 53-year-old man has been shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia.
Officials said the shooting happened Wednesday night, about 7:15, on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue.
The man was found suffering with three gunshot wounds.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police investigate double shooting in SW Philly; 1 man critically injured in North Philly shooting
- Overbrook shooting: 4 students hurt in shooting near Overbook High School, police say
- Teen killed, another wounded in shooting outside East Germantown Chinese food restaurant, police say
Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died from his injuries.
An active investigation is underway, though no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.