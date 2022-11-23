Man, 53, shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A 53-year-old man has been shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia.

Officials said the shooting happened Wednesday night, about 7:15, on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue.

The man was found suffering with three gunshot wounds.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

An active investigation is underway, though no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.