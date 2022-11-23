Police investigate double shooting in SW Philly; 1 man critically injured in North Philly shooting

article

Three men are in the hospital, after shootings Wednesday in opposite areas of Philadelphia.

According to officials, a 32-year-old man was critically injured after he took a bullet to his thigh Wednesday afternoon, near North 23rd and Norris streets, in North Philadelphia. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Closer to 5 p.m., authorities say a 19-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were both shot in Southwest Philadelphia, on the 2800 block of South 66th Street. They were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and are said to be recovering.

Police are actively investigating the shootings, but no arrests have been made.

