Officials: Man, 31, fatally shot to death inside car in Trenton

A homicide investigation is underway after a Hamilton man was found shot to death in Trenton on Tuesday.

According to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, officers responded to a shot spotter activation in the area of Howard and Hancock Streets on Tuesday around 7:50 p.m.

Officials say Trenton police located a man unresponsive in the driver's seat of a maroon-colored Cadillac sedan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

He was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Police say the victim was later identified as Keenan Anthony Trower.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.