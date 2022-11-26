Officials: Man, 47, hospitalized after he was injured in Levittown shooting
LEVITTOWN, Pa. - Bristol Township Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 47-year-old man.
Officials say the shooting happened Friday night, just before 9:30, on the 2400 block of Airacobra Street, in Levittown.
Police responded to the call and arrived to find a 47-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Medics took the victim to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital to be treated for his injuries. There were no details regarding the man’s condition.
Police are actively investigating any possible motives for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jennings at 267-812-3043.