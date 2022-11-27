Officials: Man critically burned after being trapped inside burning home in Wilmington

article

A man is in the hospital after firefighters pulled him to safety as a fire engulfed a home in Wilmington Sunday morning.

Emergency crews arrived to find flames shooting from a two-story apartment building on the 300 block of Mary Street around 2 a.m.

A 49-year-old was trapped on the first floor, and rescued by firefighters and police officers. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with burns to 60 percent of his body and smoke inhalation.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials say a first responder also suffered smoke inhalation injuries, and was taken to a local hospital.

Two other occupants were inside as the fire erupted, but officials say they escaped unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation as damage is estimated at $200,000.