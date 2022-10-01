Teen girl found shot inside car in South Philadelphia, police say

A 17-year-old girl is recovering after police say she was shot inside a car on a street in South Philadelphia.

The teen was reportedly found in the driver seat of car on the 700 block of Carpenter Street around 2:14 a.m. Saturday.

Police saw she was suffering gunshot wounds to the neck and torso. She was transported to a local hospital, and is said to be in stable condition.

No arrest has been made, but police say they are looking for a male suspect.