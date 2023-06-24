Grandfather and 5-year-old grandson shot near Southwest Philadelphia gas station: officials

article

A man and his 5-year-old grandson were both shot while walking near a gas station in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday.

The shooting happened near a gas station at the intersection Passyunk Avenue and South 61st Street about 5:45 Saturday evening, according to officials.

12th District officers responded to the location and found the 71-year-old man and the child with gunshot wounds. The man was shot in his left side, while his grandson was shot in the shoulder.

The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is in critical condition. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is stable.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, but say no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

