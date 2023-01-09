Expand / Collapse search

Officials: Man, woman critical after being rescued from house fire in Kensington

A man and woman are in critical condition after they were rescued from a fire in Kensington.

PHILADELPHIA - Two people have been rushed to a local hospital after being pulled from a fire that broke out in Kensington Monday morning.

Fire crews found the man and woman in a seond-floor bedroom on the 200 block of East Indiana Avenue around 7 a.m.

Officials say the victim's daughter, who lives nextdoor, alerted them that her parents were inside the burning home.

Both the man and woman are said to be in critical condition after receiving CPR at the scene, and being transported to Temple University Hospital.

Charred remains of the home could be seen as firefighters battled the blaze. It was placed under control in less 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.