Police: Teen group wanted for assaulting Fashion District employee, breaking his jaw
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia employee was attacked on-the-job at the height of the holiday season, and now police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects.
Police say a group of teens assaulted the worker at the Guess Store inside the Fashion District on Market Street on December 19.
The attack unfolded after the employee told the group they weren't allowed inside the store, according to a report.
The employee suffered a broken jaw and broken tooth as a result.
Police are asking anyone for information to contact them.