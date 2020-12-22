Officials say space heater sparked fatal fire in Fern Rock

article

A 21-year-old man is dead after a fire in a residence Tuesday morning.

Officials say firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Medary Avenue Tuesday, about 8 a.m., for a fire.

Crews found the 21-year-old inside the building. He was unresponsive, authorities say.

The man was rushed to Einstein Medical where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Officials say a preliminary cause of the fire was a space heater.

