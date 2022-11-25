Officials: South Philadelphia barricade situation ends with 1 man in custody
article
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A man is in Philadelphia police custody after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a residence, during a domestic dispute.
Officials say the incident happened Friday, about 3:15 in the afternoon, on the 2000 block of South 23rd Street.
Police were called to a residence on the report of a person with a gun and a domestic dispute.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Suspect sought for allegedly striking Philadelphia gas station employee in face with thrown rock
- 'I could've lost my son': Mother of teen shot near Overbrook High School calls for end to violence
- Police investigate double shooting in SW Philly; 1 man critically injured in North Philly shooting
According to authorities, the man locked himself inside with his mother, when police arrived and a barricade situation was declared.
Philadelphia SWAT was called a short time later and law enforcement got into the home a little after 4 p.m.
The man was then taken into custody. No other details were released regarding the man or the situation.