Officials: South Philadelphia barricade situation ends with 1 man in custody

A man is in Philadelphia police custody after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a residence, during a domestic dispute.

Officials say the incident happened Friday, about 3:15 in the afternoon, on the 2000 block of South 23rd Street.

Police were called to a residence on the report of a person with a gun and a domestic dispute.

According to authorities, the man locked himself inside with his mother, when police arrived and a barricade situation was declared.

Philadelphia SWAT was called a short time later and law enforcement got into the home a little after 4 p.m.

The man was then taken into custody. No other details were released regarding the man or the situation.