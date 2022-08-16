Officials to hold meeting on gas leak that caused foul odor to waft across South Jersey

Officials in New Jersey will hold a public meeting Tuesday about a lingering concerns from a tractor-trailer gas leak that caused a foul odor to waft across several counties.

East Greenwich Township in Gloucester County, New Jersey will hos the town hall meeting at their local municipal building at 6 p.m. The meeting will also stream online.

Officials say experts will discuss concerns about the odor that was caused by a non-toxic chemical leak from a tractor-tralier parked at a rest stop off I-295 Wednesday night.

Officials said a TransChem USA trailer was hauling 7,000 gallons of Lubrizol, a chemical additive to natural gas that contains Mercaptain. Mercaptain, officials said, caused the "nuisance odor."

The foul smell traveled into surrounding counties and prompted officials to advise residents to stay inside while air quality tests were conducted.

Neighboring Camden County reported fielding over 4,000 calls over the 72 hours after the leak.

Air quality tests conducted by local Haz-Mat teams and the Department of Environmental Protection and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency confirmed that there is no risk to the public.

The foul has since dissipated, but officials in Gloucester County want to ensure that the concerns of residents are addressed.