Natural gas explosion rocks Ohio town, injures 7 and causes extensive damage

article

An Ohio town was rocked by a natural gas explosion, causing extensive damage to a building and leaving 7 people hurt.

The blast occurred in Youngstown on Tuesday afternoon local time. The blast was so powerful and blew off the building's facade.

Firefighters helped some people get out of the building, which houses a bank on the ground floor and also has some apartments.

The seven injured people were taken to Mercy Health Hospital in Youngstown. A hospital spokesperson said one person was in critical condition, but did not release further details.

A natural gas explosion rocked an Ohio town. (Credit: WYFX)

A social media post by the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency said there was a natural gas explosion and the situation is "fluid but under control." The agency asked people to avoid the area until further notice.

Residents reported hearing a loud boom and seeing smoke coming from the site.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.