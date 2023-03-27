One man dead, another critically injured after they were shot inside a North Philadelphia home, police say

article

Police say a man is dead and another is injured after a double shooting inside a home in North Philadelphia.

Just after 4 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of West Wishart Street for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, responding officers say they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times throughout the right side of his body.

The victim was transported to Temple Hospital where authorities say he was pronounced dead at 4:40 p.m.

Officers say they found another man on scene who had been shot three times in the thigh and twice in the calf.

Police transported the victim to Temple Hospital where he was placed in critical, but stable condition.

One firearm was recovered, but no arrests were immediately made, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.