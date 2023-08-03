Man shot and killed in West Philadelphia: police
article
PHILADELPHIA, PA. - Police say one person was killed in a West Philadelphia shooting early on Thursday.
Officials report that officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of Stewart Street just before 6:30 a.m., where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Drexel student athlete dies in on-campus apartment, school says
- DA: Man convicted in West Philly hit-and-run that injured 3 children, adult
- Philadelphia police, city leaders walk for peace in neighborhood rocked by tragedy
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Police are holding the scene, and say there have been no arrests made or weapons recovered.