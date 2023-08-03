Expand / Collapse search

Man shot and killed in West Philadelphia: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA, PA. - Police say one person was killed in a West Philadelphia shooting early on Thursday.

Officials report that officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of Stewart Street just before 6:30 a.m., where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police are holding the scene, and say there have been no arrests made or weapons recovered.